Pennsylvania Voter Rolls Infested With Active Voters Living in Anomalous Addresses and Voters with Birth Dates Under the Voting Age

Guest post by Jay Valentine at StopBogusBallots.com

The StopBogusBallots.com team has begun posting videos about the wildly anomalous voter rolls in the swing states.

Voters by the thousands, tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands living in anomalous addresses like hotels, casinos and parking lots – now being made visible with Fractal quantum-speed technology.

In this video, the Fractal team performed an analysis of the current Pennsylvania voter roll – with over 8 million voters.

Those voters were then sorted real-time, at quantum speed, showing an alleged 3,000 voters under the age of 9.

A parallel analysis of the voter registration dates showed these voters registered as early as 1952.

Many of the voters were shown, in the official State of Pennsylvania voter roll to be born in the future – as far into the future as November 27, 2024 – on a voter roll dated October 24, 2024.

The StopBogusBallots.com team believes Pennsylvania may be the first state to register the unborn.

StopBogusBallots.com is publishing videos in many of the swing states of the wildly anomalous data – people registered in hotels, parking lots and abandoned buildings.

This is the first of several such videos demonstrating that Secretaries of State, in every swing state, have voter rolls so wildly anomalous they cannot claim to run a free, fair election.

The StopBogusBallots.com website has over a dozen recommendations on how every Secretary of State must apply current technology to meet clean data standards used in every Fortune 500 company today.

The StopBogusBallots.com also identified over 1.4 million active Pennsylvania voters, eligible to receive a mail-in ballot, but they are long gone from that address or that address is undeliverable.

StopBogusBallots.com

Omega4America.Substack.com