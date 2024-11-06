After Donald J. Trump rose like a Phoenix from its ashes and conquered a legendary victory in the US Presidential election, all the world’s attention has focused on him.

That includes the two belligerent Slavic nations of Russia and Ukraine.

Since the campaign Trump’s positions on this war have been scrutinized, with the MAGA leader saying that the war wouldn’t have started under his presidency, but only through the weakness and stupidity of Joe Biden’s administration from hell.

Trump also said he would put an end to the war very quickly, using the hyperbolic ‘in 24 hours’ – a comment that most understood implied a cessation of aid to Ukraine, that would immediately have to negotiate.

So, as soon as the race was called for him, Ukraine was fast to congratulate Trump.

Kiev’s leadership ‘put a brave face’ on it and tried to treat it as business as usual.

MSNBC reported:

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump, who declared victory in the presidential election early Wednesday morning. NBC News later projected him as president-elect, putting him on the path to become the 47th leader of the United States.”

In a X social media platform post, Zelensky praised the president-elect on his ‘impressive victory’ and indicated his optimism about working together toward peace in Ukraine.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

Globalists argue that Ukraine may be pushed into a ‘bad peace’ with Russia, which is exactly the case – only it’s still much better than the complete annihilation that Kiev faces if the war prolongs itself.

As it stands now, Russian Federation forces have conquered 20% of the territory – mostly in the south and east – of what used to be Ukraine.

“On Wednesday, Zelensky said Ukraine looked ‘forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership’ and that Kiev ‘continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States’.”

Trump criticized the massive aid packages for Ukraine harshly, calling Zelensky ‘maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that’s ever lived’, and said that ‘every time [Zelensky] comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion’.

In the meantime, the Russians have kept their distance and behaved cautiously.

The Kremlin let it be known that it still considers the US an ‘unfriendly’ state, and they wait to see if Trump’s promises about ending the war will translate into actions.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said that Trump had made ‘important statements’.

Reuters reported:

“’Let us not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country, which is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state (in Ukraine)’, Peskov told reporters.

‘We have repeatedly said that the U.S. is able to contribute to the end of this conflict. This cannot be done overnight, but… the U.S. is capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy. Will this happen, and if so, how … we will see after (the U.S. president’s inauguration in) January’.”

Never since the darkest days of the Cold War has the bilateral relations between Russia and the US been in a worse shape.

Putin said that ‘it made no difference’ to Moscow who won the White House.

The former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been one of the most hardcore voices pushing maximalist objectives in the war.

He wrote today on Telegram (6) that Trump’s victory is bad news for Ukraine, which relies on Washington as its top military backer.

“I wrote on Telegram a couple of days ago about the rabid bipartisan anti-Russian consensus on Capitol Hill. These assessments are fair, including taking into account the majority of “elephants” received in the Senate.

But Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and freeloaders – on idiotic allies, on stupid charity projects, and on gluttonous international organizations.

Toxic Bandera Ukraine is in the same row. The question is how much will they force Trump to give for the war. He is stubborn, but the system is stronger.

In any case, today the green scum in Kiev will be buried up to their ears in white powder…”

