Peace is getting stronger.

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump, Hungary’s Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, and Pope Francis could usher in a new era of peace in Europe and help end the conflict in Ukraine.

UK’s paper The Independent spoke to Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen, who is attempting to create an international coalition to find a ‘peace deal.’

The ambassador says Pope Francis has played an important role in supporting a deal, with Trump pushing for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to do what everyone knows has to happen: recognize Russia’s territorial conquests.

This comes as British PM Keir Starmer met in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron to ‘ensure support for Kyiv continue’ a.k.a. ensure the war continues.

The Independent reported:

“The Pope, along with Hungary, has called for a ceasefire and talks ’to break the cycle’ of war and achieve peace. Mr. Orban is seen as being the closest EU leader to Mr. Putin, even visiting Moscow over the summer, while he has also been against providing Kyiv with weapons and funds.”

Last week at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Orbán said ‘the world is changing’.

The Hungarian leader made several trips to Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, and from being mostly internationally isolated on the war, now Orbán is the closest ally to the president-elect in Europe.

Mr Habsburg-Lothringen said:

“Following the decision of the American electorate a few days ago, we really have good hope that Hungarian-American political cooperation will return to its peak: we share similar views on peace, illegal immigration and the protection of families. I believe there is a better chance than ever that peace will finally return to Ukraine after almost a thousand days of war.”

Sharing a view of an early end to the war, the Ambassador believes the Pope will support a peace deal even while it is still opposed by most Western allies in NATO.

“For the last years, Hungary has been fighting a lonely fight for immediate ceasefire and peace in Ukraine. Being a direct neighbor and having a Hungarian minority inside Ukraine gives us a very clear vision. The only ally was the Holy Father Pope Francis, who spoke in the same direction and engaged in peace diplomacy. With the new President Trump, we have an ally who has clearly stated, even in his speech during election night, that he wanted to end the wars, which also means the one in Ukraine. This fills me with hope.”

He added:

“You can say a lot of things about Donald Trump, you may even dislike him, but there is one thing that nobody questions: that he will not start a war. I see him as a man who hates war, and as a real businessman who thinks that everything will be better if there is no war.”

