PATHETIC: Kamala Voter Gets Emotional On CNN When He Reveals the Ridiculous Reason Why He Voted for Her (VIDEO)

Republican VP nominee JD Vance last week caused a stir when he mentioned on Joe Rogan that the testosterone levels in men can give a good indication of how they lean politically.

One male voter for Kamala Harris went on TV this morning to prove Vance was 100% correct. Local university employee Jason Faasse from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was interviewed by CNN shortly after he cast his ballot and happily told the reporter he voted for Harris.

When the reporter asked why he did so, Faasse started to say it was because he had three daughters and supported women’s rights before seemingly choking back tears.

“Sorry, I got a little emotional,” he said.

Faasse went on to reveal that by women’s rights, he meant ensuring the female race has the ‘right’ to kill their unborn children.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris voter starts crying on CNN, says he is voting for Harris so his daughters can have abortions. JD Vance wasn’t kidding when he said low T men lean left.

pic.twitter.com/4EeJLgtplG — MAGA Elvis (@BenStanton77) November 5, 2024