PATHETIC: Kamala Voter Gets Emotional On CNN When He Reveals the Ridiculous Reason Why He Voted for Her (VIDEO)

‘Male’ Kamala Harris voter explains to CNN reporter why he voted for the Democratic Presidential nominee. (Credit: CNN Screenshot)

Republican VP nominee JD Vance last week caused a stir when he mentioned on Joe Rogan that the testosterone levels in men can give a good indication of how they lean politically.

One male voter for Kamala Harris went on TV this morning to prove Vance was 100% correct. Local university employee Jason Faasse from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was interviewed by CNN shortly after he cast his ballot and happily told the reporter he voted for Harris.

When the reporter asked why he did so, Faasse started to say it was because he had three daughters and supported women’s rights before seemingly choking back tears.

“Sorry, I got a little emotional,” he said.

Faasse went on to reveal that by women’s rights, he meant ensuring the female race has the ‘right’ to kill their unborn children.

CNN REPORTER: Who did you vote for today?

FAASSE: I voted for Kamala Harris.

CNN REPORTER: Why is that?

FAASSE: I have three daughters, four children overall. And, uh, women’s rights is pretty important to them and my daughters.

Sorry, I’m getting a little emotional about that (chuckling). Didn’t think I was going to do that.

But, their bodies, their choice type of mentality. I want them to grow up in a world that’s welcoming to everybody.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

