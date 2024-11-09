OOF! Mural of Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia Already Being Painted Over (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris is so finished that she is already being erased from memory.

A mural of Harris that was painted on the side of a building in Atlanta, Georgia has already been painted over. This confirms that despite all the hype from Democrats and media that Harris was another Obama, the hype was all completely manufactured. Totally fake.

In four years, when Democrats begin announcing that they’re running for president, Harris will probably not be one of them.

The Latin Times reported:

Kamala Harris Mural in Atlanta Quickly Painted Over After Election Loss as Artist Says ‘On to the Next’

The Georgia artist responsible for a large mural featuring Kamala Harris has responded to a viral video of its removal, encouraging everyone to move “on to the next.”

The mural, depicting Kamala Harris amidst roses on a bright blue background, sprawled across a building in Atlanta’s Historic West End for a month before it was painted over. The video circulating the internet shows a painter covering Kamala’s towering image in brick red paint.

“My girl just lost a day ago, like damn,” the voice of @glowinggodess27 can be heard chiding in the TikTok.

The artist was quick to respond. “Before I start getting tagged a 100 million times, the mural of Kamala was only and always meant to be a temporary mural,” explains artist Christopher Clark.

The video is all over Twitter/X:

It’s amazing how quickly this happened.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

