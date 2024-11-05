BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Undercover: Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office Tells Noncitizens They Can Vote if They Are Philly Residents (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office was caught on undercover video telling noncitizens they can vote if they are Philly residents.

This is why the Biden-Harris Regime has flooded the US with nearly 20 million illegal aliens.

Non Governmental Organization (NGO) ‘Ceiba’ was caught telling noncitizens they can vote if they have an “ITIN” number.

“They are telling people that all you need is what’s called an ‘ITIN’ number, and you can vote if you’re not a citizen of the United States,” James O’Keefe said.

The NGO is located across from the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office.

The NGO workers flipped out on James O’Keefe and called him an “a**hole.”

“This a**hole is f*cking with us!” one of the workers shouted in a bullhorn as James O’Keefe confronted him.

Another worker tried to cover up O’Keefe Media Group’s camera with a flag.

WATCH:

Philadelphia City Commissioners' Office Tells Non-Citizens They Can Vote if They Are Philly Residents; NGO 'Ceiba' Across the Street Sends Non-Citizen Voter with an 'ITIN' pic.twitter.com/NhuEEIWV7V — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

“An ITIN is a 9-digit number issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to individuals who are required to file a tax return but do not qualify for a Social Security number. While the ITIN serves as a means for tax reporting for those who are not U.S. citizens, possessing an ITIN does not equate to legal voting rights, raising questions about Ceiba’s claim that ITIN’s deem individuals eligible for participation in the electoral process,” O’Keefe Media Group said.