Oh Good Grief! Things Are So Bad for Democrats Right Now that the Far Left Hosts on Morning Joe Are Trying to Tie Kamala Harris to Ronald Reagan

by
Joe Scarborough and sidekick Mika Brzezinski look like they’re going to cry on the final day before the 2024 presidential campaign.

Morning Mika and Cup of Bullsh*t Joe Scarborough looked like they were going to cry on their Monday morning segment before the presidential election on Tuesday.

It must be really bad for Democrats when they start to see that their extra stolen ballots may not be enough to overtake Donald Trump’s exceptional lead in the polls leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Things are so bad for Kamala Harris that she ditched the “Trump is Hitler” smears to push a more positive message the final day before the election.

They even have their co-host historian jon Meacham on the show trying to tie Kamala Harris to Ronald Reagan!
Haha!

Jon Meachum: Jefferson was the architect of a politics that TR, Lincoln, FDR, Ronald Reagan, and Vice President Harris this weekend practiced.

Oh good grief. So now Kamala the cackler is Ronald Reagan? And Lincoln?

Via Karli Bonne.

In case you missed it. Here was Kamala two weeks ago telling a Christian university student he’s at the wrong rally.

But Kamala is just like Reagan.
Give it a rest.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

