As we count the hours until the next US Presidential Election, some MSM vehicles are adjusting their Ukraine war reporting away from a more brazen propaganda narrative and more to the realities on the ground.

Now it was time for the New York Times to put out a reality-packed article about Russia’s sweeping territorial gains and the absolutely dire situation of Ukraine as a whole and its military in particular.

New York Times reported:

“American military and intelligence officials have concluded that the war in Ukraine is no longer a stalemate as Russia makes steady gains, and the sense of pessimism in Kyiv and Washington is deepening. The dip in morale and questions about whether American support will continue pose their own threat to Ukraine’s war effort. Ukraine is losing territory in the east, and its forces inside Russia have been partially pushed back.”

Of course, the NYT is still pushing a lot of copium by suggesting that the army that is winning, Russia, has had double troop losses compared to Kiev, the one that’s losing badly. We all know by now that the real numbers are around 3 Ukrainians for every Russian.

The Globalist paper also hints that if the US keeps strong in its aid, Kiev can take advantage of ‘Russia’s weaknesses and expected shortfalls in soldiers and tanks’, and that’s pure wishful thinking.

What NYT can’t say out loud is that the Russian federation Forces are getting larger in size and more efficient tactically.

“U.S. government analysts concluded this summer that Russia was unlikely to make significant gains in Ukraine in the coming months, as its poorly trained forces struggled to break through Ukrainian defenses. But that assessment proved wrong.”

Moscow troops have made sweeping advances in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, made progress in other parts of the front, and retaken about half of the Russian territory that Ukraine occupied in its Kursk adventure.

Russia conquered more territory in October than in any other month in the past two years.

“Gone is the Russian force that repeatedly stumbled as it invaded Ukraine in 2022. The Russian military, according to a senior U.S. military official, has evolved and is ‘on the march’.”

Watch: Russian fighter rides up to the Ukranian position on a motorcycle, throws 30 kg of plastic explosive at the enemy troops, and drives away.

Another feat of the Russian soldier. Russian fighter rode up to the Ukranian position on a motorcycle and threw about 30 kg of plastic explosive at them, then calmly drove away and a detonation occurred, leaving nothing left of the Ukranian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/w5xdoIWu8e — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) October 10, 2024

Ukrainian forces are exhausted in almost one thousand days of war, and President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared worn and stressed in meeting with American advisers.

And the pessimistic mood extends to Western allies as well.

Ukraine’s biggest problem now is the absolute lack of troops, but the country hesitates to lower the conscription age to 18 like most countries, ‘worried about the long-term demographic impact.’

“The Pentagon assesses that Ukraine has enough soldiers to fight for six to 12 more months, one official said. After that, he said, it will face a steep shortage.”

Read more: