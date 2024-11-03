NYPD Academy Vandalized with Red Paint, Tattered American Flag Left on the Ground

The NYPD Academy in Queens was vandalized, and an American flag was left tattered on the ground early Saturday morning.

The academy has 24-hour security and surveillance, but the vandals, or vandals, were somehow able to bypass it.

The New York Post reports, “The thugs splattered paint on the sidewalks, the walls of the $950 million training facility on College Point Boulevard, and the poles out front. A rope line was also left hanging from the front of the building — as if someone had rappelled down from above, the photos show.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says ‘the city’s not surviving, it’s thriving ‘! Then, the NYPD Police Academy gets vandalized over night, property painted red, flag desecrated; a rope with a carabiner left hanging. Cameras are inoperable due to upgrades. Argus camera possibly in vicinity. pic.twitter.com/CvELA7PDl5 — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) November 2, 2024

“What a security breach,” a police source told The Post. “Everyone who has that security detail should be transferred immediately. They have one job. One job. What an embarrassment. There’s nothing else around that place.”

Strangely, the flag was brought to the academy and left there. It was not ripped down from the building.

NYPD spokesman Edwin Sanchez told the newspaper that they are still working on obtaining video of the area and do not have a description of the suspect or suspects.

The report states, “Police sources told The Post they were having trouble accessing the cameras at the facility due to recent tech upgrades. They were trying to pull video from nearby cameras, the source said.”

“That’s something that should never happen,” a retired detective told the paper. “That building has many things in it that should be guarded 24/7.”