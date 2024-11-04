Now-Retired Navy Whistleblower is Ready to Come Clean About the COVID Shot, and He’s Demanding Accountability

Two years ago, active-duty Navy Medical Service Corps officer Lt. Ted Macie became a whistleblower, exposing a notable rise in incidents of myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, ovarian dysfunction, and more in the military following the now-rescinded COVID-19 shot mandate. Surprised by his findings, and without a suitable explanation, Macie went on to share that other external cause morbidities, like burns, accidents, self-inflicted harm, and injuries were also on the rise. Was the data correct, or was corruption at play?

After 23 years of service, Macie retired from the U.S. Navy on October 1. Standing on the USS Constitution in a symbolic ceremony to follow, he reminded onlookers to refrain from complacency, resist tyranny, and defend the fundamental principles and laws that founded our great nation.

Ann Vandersteel with Steel News posted Macie’s retirement speech on X this morning:

SERVING GOD AND COUNTRY WITH HONOR Lt. Ted Macie (R) delivers an inspiring retirement speech aboard the USS Constitution, Boston, MA. When I left for the Navy at 20 years old, in March of 2001, I was just looking to get a job, experience new things, and gain some structure for… pic.twitter.com/Cg5vmfawug — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) November 4, 2024

The Gateway Pundit took the opportunity to speak to Macie himself, who admitted that near the end of his lengthy career, he was growing tired of “the continued push for everything that defies reason and logic” in today’s military. With renewed strength and energy upon retirement, Macie said he has more shocking news to share about “everything [that] went out the window in the push for the COVID shot.”

“Not only was the Department of Defense and others ignoring issues like the rise in myocarditis,” he said, “they also disregarded warnings about cancer and more.”

Initially diagnosed in December 2023, the country was kept in the dark for a few months when Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin failed to disclose his battle with prostate cancer. Was it a result of the shot and subsequent boosters? Macie described the incident as “ironic.”

Sadly, shortly after the time Defense Secretary Austin went public with the news of his cancer, it was announced Col. Tara Lunardi, Deputy Commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, had succumbed to cancer.

Interestingly, in October 2023, Macie took an opportunity to warn Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, in person, at a base wide forum about the dangers of cancer that might be attributed to the injection.

AUDIO AND IMAGE FROM ALL HANDS EVENT, October 11, 2023: I presented concerning DMED data directly to @USNavyCNO and @NavyMCPON. This was the same data I sent to the DHS Subcommittee on Investigations and @SenRonJohnson as a whistleblower. This data was subsequently acknowledged… pic.twitter.com/GJvMixUfH4 — Ted (@ted_macie) October 7, 2024

Ironically, in June 2024, a lump was discovered in her breast after a routine screening. While she has since been declared cancer free, was there an association to the shot?

While most would debunk the idea, Macie said the data he retrieved from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) speaks for itself. For example, he discovered that breast cancer increased 14.7 percent over the five-year average. Although he did not extract data for prostate cancer specifically, he calculated that cancer of the digestive organs increased 14.4 percent.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently shared on X, “Cancer rates are at an all time high” and suggested “the Covid vaccines” should be investigated.

While Macie appreciated the comment from Rep. Greene, he’s vying for more than a Field Hearing. In his opinion, “Displaying something the data already tells us, without holding someone accountable for illegally enforcing the shot, is essentially pointless.” According to him, “We need less grandstanding from lawmakers and more action, [and] if they don’t deliver, we need to take those seats.”

Speaking on behalf of thousands of service members subjected to an experimental drug that had devastating effects on health, recruiting and retention, and readiness, he demanded, “People need to be held accountable.” The shot’s implementation and tyrannical enforcement clearly exhibited “a blatant disregard for the law” by Defense Secretary Austin and other senior military officials, he offered.

Like Macie, hundreds are calling for accountability. One of them is John Frankman, a former captain and U.S. Army Green Beret who recently had the opportunity to ask 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, “How do you plan to repair the military from damage that was done and hold military leaders accountable?” About the accountability, Trump said, “we’ll fire their asses.”

“There would be accountability… We’ll fire their assess.”@realDonaldTrump pledged to hold military leaders accountable for the DoD COVID VAX mandate & DEI policies. Which military leaders do you think should be fired or receive a court martial & why? pic.twitter.com/rtq6iT3ifJ — John Frankman (@johny_franks) October 21, 2024

Macie asks all service members, veterans, and others around the country to encourage Trump to honor his statement. One way to do this is by signing the Declaration of Military Accountability, which continues to seek accountability for the “irreparable harm” caused by the COVID-19 shot.

“Many of the original 231 signatories of this declaration stand ready to offer their help to a President Donald Trump and his new administration.” Nearly 38,000 others have signed the accompanying petition.

When Macie was asked if he would consider assisting the Trump Administration, he said, “Even though I should still be serving, I find myself with more time in retirement, so the opportunity to fight for accountability in that capacity is there. Absolutely.”