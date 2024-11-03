Not a Good Sign: Kamala Is Losing It Just Like Hillary Clinton Did in the Final Days of Her Dismal Campaign (VIDEO)

A strange thing occurred at the closing of the DNC Convention in 2016. Hillary Clinton appeared mesmerized by the sight of balloons dropping on her head.

Maybe it was the stress of the week that caused such a bizarre and Tim Walz-like reaction? Or maybe she was expecting confetti?

This episode was completely ignored by the liberal press at the time… But not by dependable news outlets like The Gateway Pundit.



This wasn’t an isolated event. Hillary later tweaked out during a fluff interview with reporters.

Hillary Clinton seizure pic.twitter.com/aLqwaCnrf4 — Kutcher Diquoff (@RustyJo06616953) July 21, 2024

Hillary is not alone.

Kamala Harris suffered a similar reaction this week at a rally.

Maybe it was that fifth COVID shot?

This can’t be a good sign for Democrats.