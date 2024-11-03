Not a Good Sign: Kamala Is Losing It Just Like Hillary Clinton Did in the Final Days of Her Dismal Campaign (VIDEO)

A strange thing occurred at the closing of the DNC Convention in 2016. Hillary Clinton appeared mesmerized by the sight of balloons dropping on her head.

Maybe it was the stress of the week that caused such a bizarre and Tim Walz-like reaction? Or maybe she was expecting confetti?

This episode was completely ignored by the liberal press at the time… But not by dependable news outlets like The Gateway Pundit.
This wasn’t an isolated event. Hillary later tweaked out during a fluff interview with reporters.

Hillary is not alone.

Kamala Harris suffered a similar reaction this week at a rally.

Maybe it was that fifth COVID shot?

This can’t be a good sign for Democrats.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

