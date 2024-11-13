NFL Analyst Michael Strahan Speaks Out After Becoming Embroiled in National Anthem Controversy

One of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history appears to be taking a pass himself when it comes to directly addressing a raging controversy.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan recently came under intense scrutiny after a viral image on social media platform X showed him as the only member of the Fox NFL crew to not stand with his hand over his heart during the recital of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

You can see the viral image, courtesy of Newsmax pundit Todd Starnes, below:

Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX. The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright… pic.twitter.com/iIXqChfLCW — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 10, 2024

“Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX,” an incensed Starnes posted to X. “The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom.”

To really hammer home his point, Starnes took a pretty clear shot at Strahan’s character: “So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”

Starnes’ viral post garnered all manner of reaction on social media, from some veterans saying they had no issue with Strahan’s stance, to others calling for Fox to fire him.

(Fox will not be firing, or otherwise punishing, Strahan, according to a U.K. Daily Mail report.)

The controversy swirled over the weekend, but Strahan had been otherwise mum — despite those aforementioned calls for his job — until Monday, which was Veteran’s Day proper.

That’s when Strahan took to Instagram to post something that some construed as a direct response to the controversy.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” Strahan posted. “Your selfless service is beyond measure.

“This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

“Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”

Some of the responses noted the way that Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. was standing in the photo — identical to the way the younger Strahan stood in the viral photo.

Strahan, a known “military brat” growing up, has long been upfront and honorific when it comes to describing the U.S. military.

In fact, that military background likely contributed to the fierce backlash Strahan faced because it caught some people off-guard.

