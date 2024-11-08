The Next Battle – How To Join The “Secret Boycott” Patriots Are Using To Crush Woke Corporations

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

With 74 million Americans (and counting) casting their vote for President Trump in the historic 2024 election, we sent a clear mandate to clean up our country!

And now President Trump, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., JD Vance and many others will now go to work to fulfill that mandate.

But what can you and I do now that we’ve already cast our votes?

We can join together in the next battle – a battle that has already started:

The battle against the Woke Corporations that hate us.

Some patriots have already started with this “secret boycott” – and you have no doubt seen the ripple effect.

Woke corporations are down billions as these patriots have moved their spending elsewhere.

One family-owned business is responsible for a lot of that shift.

They have given Americans a way to put their money where their values are — and 2 million patriots have already shopped with them.

They ship quality products across the country — without relying on any of the retail giants.

On top of being a family-owned business for the last 35 years, their products are:

Made with the highest quality with SAFE, non-toxic ingredients

Affordable for even the tightest budgets

And they help support American jobs and families

If you’ve never heard of them before, that’s no surprise.

The only way to shop with them is through a private invite.

Here’s what other American patriots who’ve made the switch had to say:

“I love that I can get the highest quality US made products at wholesale prices, and support American business and families. Because of this I am no longer funding the enemy!” – John “When I found out the natural family owned brands I was using were bought out by these mega-corporations, I knew I had to make the switch.” – Jessie “I reluctantly decided to test the store and was shocked to find out how much I loved the products and service. On top of that, the prices are great. They have gained a lifelong customer!” – Gene

Since everyone gets personal attention, they will take requests in the order in which they come in. So if you are ready, ask for your invite now or you might be far down on the list. They have a great team, but they can only do so much and they’ll work on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re ready to join the next battle through Patriot Switch, then click the link below and fight back.

Don’t wait for RFK, Jr. to Make American Healthy Again…you can start today by changing where you shop.

Remember: you will get a personal call, text or email.