Neocon Nikki Haley Lashes Out at ‘Shallow’ Trump After Cabinet Snub, Claims She Never Wanted a Job Anyway

by

Former presidential candidate and Trump administration official Nikki Haley has hit back at Donald Trump after he rejected her for a role in his cabinet.

Speaking on her weekly SiriusXM radio show, Haley said that Trump was playing games with her and that he was a “shallow” man who she was rising above.

“I know the game he was playing. I don’t need to play that game,” she explained. “He can be shallow at times, and I think he showed that.”

“I had no interest in being in his cabinet. He knew that,” she continued. “At this point, we should pray President Trump does well, we should pray that everyone he appoints does well.”

Haley’s comments come after Trump announced that neither Haley nor former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be returning to his second administration, which is already looking very different from the last.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

At the time of the announcement, Haley said she was “proud” to work with Trump and wished him “great success” in his second term in office.

Haley and Trump have had a conflicted relationship since he first appointed her as his Ambassador to the United Nations back in 2017.

While Haley mostly declined to criticize her boss during and after she departed the role, she nevertheless decided to run against him in the 2024 Republican primaries and described him as “unfit” for office.

Nevertheless, Haley eventually confirmed that she would be voting for Trump, while he said that she would “be on our team in some form” when forming his next administration.

“You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty,” Trump said at the time. “But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely.”

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.