NBA Star LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris After Video of Him Saying “Ain’t No Party Like a Diddy Party” Resurfaces

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

James announced his endorsement on X and wrote, “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me.”

The Lakers small forward added, “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

Along with his endorsement, he posted a deceptively edited video attempting to paint President Trump badly.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

Per The New York Post:

LeBron James has officially made an endorsement for the U.S. presidential election — and he’s going with Vice President Kamala Harris. The Lakers superstar took to social media on Thursday evening to share his views. What are we even talking about here??,” he wrote on X. When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” He also posted a video along with his message that included a montage of clips with former President Donald Trump’s speeches, some of the recent Madison Square Garden rally and some videos from civil rights protests, which included the text: “Hate Takes Us Back” at the very end.

LeBron’s endorsement comes as a video of him saying, “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” has resurfaced in recent weeks.

According to The New York Post, the video was posted four years ago when James talked to Diddy on Instagram Live.

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party" – Lebron James pic.twitter.com/DpwvysLvdI — Mike (@VegasMike27) October 29, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Diddy is facing federal sex trafficking charges and several lawsuits that alleged he sexually assaulted minors.

