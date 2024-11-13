MUST SEE: Biden Staffers Flock Out of Offices to Get a Glimpse of President Trump as He Arrives to White House (VIDEO)

Biden staffers were spotted leaving their offices at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to catch a glimpse of President Trump as he returned to the White House for the first time since January 2021.

A CNN reporter captured the moment and shared, “It’s really stunning! Those are Biden staffers.”

The reporter added, “They are in the EOB (Eisenhower Executive Office Building) some of them are lower level some of them perhaps a little bit higher.”

“They’re there to watch history moment being made,” added the CNN reporter.

WATCH:

HOLY SMOKES. Biden-Harris staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump during his return to The White House. CNN: “It’s REALLY stunning.” Even his detractors recognize the magnitude of the moment. pic.twitter.com/9CoMHAroBo — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 13, 2024

Trump visited the White House to discuss the transition process with Biden.

Per The Washington Times:

President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump pledged Wednesday to work together and ensure a smooth handoff between administrations in their first face-to-face meeting since the election. The two met in the Oval Office as Mr. Biden welcomed his predecessor and successor back to the White House.

“Congratulations, and I look forward to having a smooth transition,” Mr. Biden said as he shook the hand of his political rival, whom for years he labeled an existential threat to democracy. Mr. Biden added that he will “make sure” Mr. Trump is accommodated as he retakes the White House on Jan. 20.

The New York Post previously reported that several Harris staffers feuded with the Biden admin for not “prioritizing” Harris’ election campaign in the weeks leading to the election.