The Morning After: Joe Scarborough Says Kamala Harris Lost to Trump Because Latinos Are Racist and Black Men Are Misogynists (VIDEO)

The liberal meltdown the morning after is sinfully delicious to watch.

Soak it up.

President Trump crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night in a landslide victory.

Trump expanded his support from Blacks and Hispanics and the Morning Joe panel still said Trump won because of racism.

“Trump made gains with Latino voters both nationally and in some key battleground states. And nationally, more Latino men backed Trump over Harris, a reversal from four years ago when that group backed Mr. Biden. For Latino men, the economy was their top issue, and most said they were worse off financially compared to four years ago,” CBS News reported.

“Harris won a majority of Black voters, but she didn’t do as well as Biden, particularly in some states with Black men. Trump got the support of about 1 in 5 Black men in North Carolina, more than doubling his support from 2020,” CBS News reported.

Instead of admitting the American people are sick and tired of the dumpster fire economy, runaway inflation, endless wars, border invasion, men in women’s sports, Marxism, hatred of America and rising violent crime, Joe Scarborough and Al Sharpton say Kamala Harris lost the election because of racism and sexism.

“It’s not just misogyny from white men, it’s misogyny from Hispanic men. It’s misogyny from black men. Things we’ve all been talking about who do not want a women leading them,” Joe Scarborough said. “There might be race issues with Hispanics. They don’t want a black woman as president.”

“A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates!” Scarborough continued.

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton attacked black men as sexists.

“Some of the most misogynist things I’ve heard on the get out the vote tour came from black men!” Al Sharpton shouted.

WATCH: