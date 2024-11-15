Mike Rogers Under Consideration For FBI Director

Mike Rogers, former Congressman and 2024 Senate nominee in Michigan, is under consideration for FBI Director, Fox News reported.

Rogers served as an FBI Special agent and previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

“Mike Rogers would make a ton of sense as FBI Director for President Trump. Mike’s years of service for the bureau as well as his time as House Intelligence Chairman make him highly qualified for the position, one that I’m sure he would be honored to serve in under this administration and help bring integrity back to the DOJ [Department of Justice],” a source familiar told Fox News.

Fox News reported:

Will the second time be the charm for one-time Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and former Rep. Mike Rogers? Rogers, the 2024 Republican Senate nominee in Michigan who lost his election last week by a razor-thin margin, met Thursday with President-elect Trump’s transition team regarding potentially serving as FBI director in the former and future president’s second administration, sources familiar tell Fox News. The meeting took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Rogers worked as a special agent with the FBI in its Chicago office and who served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the final four years of his decade-long tenure in Congress, was interviewed in 2017 during Trump’s first administration to serve as FBI director after James Comey was dismissed.

Kash Patel, one of the leading figures in discrediting the Democrats’ Russia Collusion canard, is also reportedly being considered for the role of FBI Director.

DEVELOPING…