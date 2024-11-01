Michigan Election Experts Who Exposed 125,428 Duplicate Ballots Cast by Same Voter ID Weigh In on Lara Trump’s Dismissal of Fraud Concerns as Just a “Glitch”

Data analysts Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi, founder of Check My Vote, have identified over 125,000 duplicate ballots associated with the same voter IDs in Michigan’s latest election.

The data, disclosed to The Gateway Pundit, was derived from Michigan’s Daily Absentee Voter Reports, obtained through FOIA requests from the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

Vetter and Mantravadi’s analysis reveals that on October 28, 2024, a whopping 208,075 votes were attributed to only 82,647 unique voter IDs, leading to an excess of duplicate ballots of 125,428 ballots cast under the same voter IDs.

According to their report obtained by The Gateway Pundit:

“Daily Absentee Voter reports obtained from MI BOE show multiple votes being cast by many individuals from various jurisdictions across county-lines. The graph below shows a steady increase in multiple votes leading up to Oct 28, at which point it reached a high of 82,647 voters casting a total of 208,075 votes, an excess of 125,428 votes. That is an average of 2.51 votes per person. However, this multiple-voting history appears to have been scrubbed off for all but one voter according to the 10/29 report.”

Vetter explained that the discrepancies, which include cases like a single voter ID used 29 times across 19 addresses in Detroit, suggest that most voters are likely unaware that their IDs are being used in this manner, violating Michigan election law.

TGP's Patty McMurray decided to look into those 19 addresses, and what she found was disturbing.

Only 3 of the addresses below are single-family residential homes. According to MI election law, if a voter registers to vote at a multi-family dwelling, like an apartment or condo, they must include either "unit #" or Apt. #" with their registration, so the ballot is delivered to precisely the correct location.

Despite these alarming numbers, Secretary of State Benson has dismissed the claims as formatting errors, maintaining that her office has rectified the issue. Lara Trump, meanwhile, assured voters that her team confirmed the duplicates were a “glitch” and that they had already been removed from the count. Yet Vetter and Mantravadi insist the problem is far more entrenched than a simple technical mishap.

State Senator Patrick Colbeck requested a FOIA, stating:

"The burden of proof lies on Benson to provide sufficient information for other people to verify her "Glitch" theory. In other words, I believe Benson should "show her math". That's why I issued the following FOIA request to her office this morning. By law, she must respond within 5 business days. She can then extend her response deadline for another 10 business days. She can then, under MI FOIA law, wait "until the cows come home" to provide a response (i.e. there is no deadline)."

BREAKING: FOIA Request for "Glitch" Data Submitted

In an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit, both experts refuted the notion that this could be confirmed as a "glitch.”

Vetter and his team found evidence of duplicate voting in prior elections, from 2016 to 2020, noting that this so-called “consistent glitch” has become almost predictable.

Transcript of the interview:

Jim Hoft:

Jim Hoft:

Hey, can I take a step back, guys? I wanted to read you the response from Lara Trump today about this report that's been making the rounds. Patty put it up, and others picked it up—it actually went viral completely today, as it should. I'm just going to read this to you, and I'd love to get your reaction to it. I am a fan of Lara Trump, by the way. This isn't to bash her; I'm a fan, but maybe not so much of this tweet she put on X. She wrote: "Our election integrity team received reports of thousands of duplicate ballots in Michigan. We immediately investigated and have confirmed—all in capitals—we have confirmed that it was a glitch in the system. These duplicates were not, and will not, be counted. We are on it and protecting the vote." So, of course, my next question to you both is: you're pretty much the experts as far as I'm concerned, and a lot of people respect your work. She didn't mention her sources that confirmed this, but is that even possible to confirm by the middle of the afternoon that this was just a glitch? Patty McMurray:

And that the votes won’t be counted. Phani Mantravadi:

Yeah, right. I mean, to confirm this, if I were to approach it, I’d ask for the transaction logs, the QVF transaction logs, some of those artifacts we would need to see to technically look at it and say, "Yes, this is a glitch, or here’s what happened." Also, if this was a glitch, why were there spikes? Even on October 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, there were 4,000 double votes, totaling 8,000 votes. And why was it going on? Were there glitches all along? This wasn’t a one-off thing. The graph I put out shows these numbers have been steadily rising. On October 28th, it spiked to 80,000. But in a half-day or even two hours, I don’t think we could really confirm that, even though we need real technical artifacts to say it with certainty. Tim Vetter:

If I could add, my opinion on a "glitch" is that it should never happen. In my field, where we monitor throughput and machine health, if we have glitches, we shut down the line, or we lose millions of dollars. What’s the value of our election system and the value of our vote? We shouldn’t just accept that a glitch happened. We've been documenting for three and a half years that votes have been flipped from in-person to absentee. Millions of votes have been scrubbed, and votes have been duplicated. I’ve been documenting with a team in Michigan, and Phani is part of the team. Duplicate votes are showing up in every election, and they're just getting more frequent in 2024. We even had Gretchen Whitmer’s vote history scrubbed in mid-2020 while she was still an active voter. Phani Mantravadi:

So it essentially comes down to this: how many glitches can we tolerate before it’s significant enough to change the outcome? What’s the number—one, two, twenty? I don’t know, but we’re at a big number already. I don’t know what that threshold is, but we’ve seen a pattern. Patty McMurray:

So, is it really a glitch, or is it a “glitch” because they got caught this time and the number was so large? Tim Vetter:

You’re right. The number is significant. And this glitch has been occurring since 2019. I’ve been monitoring the voter rolls from the very beginning. We have evidence from January 2019 of over 11,500 people who voted two to six times in elections back in 2016 and 2018. This data goes up to just two months ago, in the August primary, where we had 6,126 double votes. This is a no-brainer. Same voter ID, two votes. How do we know it’s two votes? Because you see two occurrences of the same election date. It’s simple. You should have one voter ID per election date; duplicates are easy to spot. Patty McMurray:

This would be considered a "consistent glitch" then, correct? Is that what you’re saying? You've been seeing this consistent glitch since 2019.

WATCH:

In September 2024, we reported that data experts Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi of Check My Vote identified 6,126 duplicate votes on the August primary voter rolls.

Later, 6,017 of the duplicate votes curiously disappeared from the voter rolls after our reporting, while 109 duplicate votes remained in the October vote history. “Our Secretary of State has a record of scrubbing the voter rolls after the media and election integrity groups bring it to their attention.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in September 2024: