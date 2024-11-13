Megyn Kelly Says There’s No Way MSNBC Can Keep ‘Racist’ Joy Reid on the Air (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of her podcast, Megyn Kelly said that it’s just a matter of time before MSNBC gives Joy Reid the boot. Megyn also mentions progressive MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal and refers to him and Reid as racists.

Megyn’s comments are not just hyperbole. Recent reports indicate that ratings at MSNBC are in total collapse.

Joy Reid has always been hateful in her coverage of Trump and other Republicans, but in the months leading up to the 2024 election, she really ripped off her mask and showed herself for who she truly is and it’s ugly.

Here’s a partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MEGYN KELLY: It’s a tick-tock situation until [Joy Reid] her ass is fired. There’s no way MSNBC, which is in a full meltdown now about how bad their losses were, there’s no way they can keep this woman. I realize they’re the same problem that the Democrat Party is like, they have a base that they need to keep. But she and her little friend Ellie Mystal are truly the most racist people on television. And here’s her latest messaging as some groups indeed are reportedly planning some march like the Women’s March… now they’re trying to get a march ready, that’ll do it… First of all, where is your hair? What happened to your hair, Joy Reid? It’s gone… it looked like Trump’s hair, and now it’s gone all together. Anywho, this is what happens when you get bitter and bitter and bitter. And we’ve seen all these women shaving off their hair online. Have you seen this? This is like part of the resistance effort to telegraph that you hate Trump.

You can watch the segment below:

The divisive and inflammatory remarks by Joy Reid only fuel division and spread falsehoods. Our country needs to heal, but such rhetoric only widens the divide. Immediate action should be taken to remove her from her role.

Joy Reid is a typical progressive hypocrite. She claims to be against hate, when she is actually burning with hatred.