MASK OFF: Joe Rogan Gets Sen. Fetterman to Admit Democrats Are Allowing Illegal Aliens in U.S. to Rig Swing States (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Senator John Fetterman admitted Democrats are allowing millions of illegal aliens into the United States to switch the voting demographics in key swing states.

The admission came as Rogan called out Fetterman for the Senate’s failed border bill that contained a stipulation that allowed 1.8 million illegal immigrants to cross the border per year.

Rogan shared, “There is an organization that’s moving these people (illegals) to swing states. There’s a significant number of these people that are illegal immigrants that have made their way to swing states.”

Fetterman responded, “They had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border bipartisan, and that went down because Trump declared that that’s a bad deal after it was negotiated with the other side.”

Rogan quickly replied, “But didn’t that deal also involve amnesty, and didn’t that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year? I think it was 2 million people.”

“So, still the same sort of situation. And their fear is exactly what I talked about, that these people will be moved to swing states and that that will be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever,” added Rogan.

In response to Rogan saying that Democrats are moving illegal aliens to swing states to turn them blue forever, Fetterman replied, “Immigration is changing our nation, and I think it’s generally for good.”

Rogan gets Senator Fetterman to admit that Democrats are dumping millions of illegals into America to vote for them.

Here’s a Transcript:

John Fetterman: “I’ve never witnessed those kinds of a thing.” [Illegals voting] I don’t think there’s that level kinds of organization.” Joe Rogan:

“But there is an organization that’s moving these people [illegals] to swing states. There’s a significant number of these people that are illegal immigrants that have made their way to swing states. And then there’s been calls for amnesty. There’s been calls for allowing these people to have a pathway to citizenship and allow them to vote. Joe Rogan:

The fear that a lot of people have is that this is a coordinated effort to take these people that you’re allowing to come into the country, then you’re providing them with all sorts of services like food stamps and housing and setting them up and then providing a pathway to amnesty.And then you would have voters that would be significantly voting towards the Democrats because they’re the people that enabled them to come into the country in the first place, first place and provided them with those services. This is a big fear that people have and that you’re rigging this system and that this will turn all these states into essentially locked blue like California is.” John Fetterman:

“Well, you know, it’s what immigration’s always going to be a tough issue in our nation.

I voted for for the border deal and that and that went down. They had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border bipartisan and that went down because Trump he declared that that that’s that’s a bad deal after it was negotiated with with the other side.” Joe Rogan:

“But was didn’t that deal also involved amnesty and didn’t that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year? I think it was 2 million people. So still the same sort of situation. And their fear is exactly what I talked about, that these people will be moved to swing states and that that will be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever.” John Fetterman:

“Undeniably, immigration is changing our nation. And I think it’s generally for a good.”

Watch the full interview here: