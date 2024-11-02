Mark Halperin Says Sources Tell Him Kamala Harris Unlikely to Win GA, NC, AZ – PLUS, Trouble in Wisconsin? (VIDEO)

Mark Halperin has been a source for all kinds of insider information during this election cycle, and now he is back with more.

According to Halperin, reliable sources are telling him that Kamala Harris is unlikely to win Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. He says that Harris might have a shot in Pennsylvania, but she faces another problem in Wisconsin.

She simply can’t afford to lose all of these states. It makes the road to 270 votes in the Electoral College an impossibility.

Partial transcript via Collin Rigg of Twitter/X:

Halperin says one Democrat source and two Republican sources say they would be “somewhere between surprised and shocked” if Harris won Wisconsin. “It remains the base case that VP Harris is unlikely to win Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona.” “If she doesn’t win those three states she must sweep Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin…” “As I said, my reporting is that she’s in trouble in Wisconsin.” “This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin.”

Watch the video below:

NEW: Mark Halperin says his sources in both parties say Kamala Harris is not doing well in Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. Halperin says one Democrat source and two Republican sources say they would be “somewhere between surprised and shocked” if Harris won Wisconsin. “It… pic.twitter.com/uAyqwKDXNY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Trump is doing pretty well in Wisconsin. He is in Milwaukee tonight.

This is MILWAUKEE!! Wisconsin LOVES Trump! ♥️ There are STILL people coming in!! pic.twitter.com/lyq75CxmZv — Michelle Wright (@shellbell_3) November 2, 2024

Have you seen the stadium in Wisconsin…? It’s FILLED! People are FIRED UP for Trump! pic.twitter.com/rKPw22s4GE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 2, 2024

Trump has won Wisconsin before and he can certainly do it again.