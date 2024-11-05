Mail-In Ballots Sent to Uninhabited Locations Across Pennsylvania Including Power Plants and a Baseball Field: Report

Mail-in ballots have been sent to uninhabited locations across Pennsylvania according to the Oversight Project.

The mail-in ballots were sent to power plants and baseball fields in Pennsylvania.

“According to data released by Philadelphia City Commissioners, somebody requested a 2024 general election mail-in ballot to be sent to this address and that ballot was returned as undeliverable. And the reason why that is, is because this is not the location of a residential housing unit, but it is the location of some sort of industrial power plant,” a reporter for Real Muckraker said pointing to a sign that read “Danger: High Voltage”

The Real Muckraker reporter said he discovered that another mail-in ballot had been sent to another power plant.

A request for a mail-in ballot also came from a baseball field.

“We’re working to get to the bottom of this. Stay tuned,” the reporter said.

WATCH:

Election Integrity Update | MAIL-IN BALLOTS SENT TO POWER PLANTS AND BASEBALL FIELD IN PENNSYLVANIA Mail-in ballots are being sent to uninhabited locations across Philadelphia. We are on the ground investigating.pic.twitter.com/W70ldyI8tG — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) November 4, 2024

Democrats heavily relied on mail-in ballots in 2020 to get Joe Biden across the finish line.

Recall that President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania at midnight on Election Day in 2020, but Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kept counting ‘mail-in ballots’ for two weeks without GOP monitors present.

Joe Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania by approximately 80,000 votes after Democrats used mail-in ballots to cheat.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that undated ballots or improperly dated ballots won’t be counted.

The RNC sued Pennsylvania to block mail-in ballot curing and the state’s high court said the committee filed the lawsuit too close to the election.

Election officials will now be able to notify voters of ‘mistakes’ and allow them to make changes to their ballots.