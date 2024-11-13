Los Angeles Times Owner Fires Far-Left Editorial Board – Wants ‘Factual and Balanced Coverage’ of Trump Presidency

The owner of the Los Angeles Times has fired his entire editorial board as he seeks to return the paper to its journalistic roots.

Posting on the X platform, the paper’s owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, said he was proud to have posted a letter opposing attacks on white women for voting for Donald Trump and that the paper would be undergoing some major changes moving forward:

Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on X. When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that. I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view ..from left to right to the center. Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy. Letters to the Editor: Stop the divisive shaming of white women for Trump’s victory (via @latimesopinion ) https://t.co/v7EIKtqCBs — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 10, 2024 Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on X. When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that. I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard… — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 11, 2024

Soon-Shiong, a billionaire who invented the cancer drug Abraxane, had previously responded to Trump’s victory by stating that the “American people have spoken” and pledging to provide “factual and balanced coverage” to help heal America’s political divide.

The American people have spoken and @latimes will take the lead to provide factual and balanced coverage as the country heals its division. — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 7, 2024

Last month, Soon-Shiong confirmed that the paper would not be endorsing a candidate for this presidential cycle, despite having previously endorsed Biden, Clinton and Obama.

The decision led to a backlash among some of its Democratic readers, many of whom cancelled their subscriptions in protest.

Soon-Shiong is not the only media mogul to block an endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, similarly blocked the paper's endorsement of the Democratic nominee and has since demanded that they return to original, fact-based reporting.

After Trump's stunning victory, Bezos enthusiastically congratulated him on "an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory," before wishing him "all success in leading and uniting the America we love."

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

Powerful media companies are now realizing the game is up, and they have lost the trust of the American people. The media landscape is realigning before our very eyes.