Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Endorses Donald Trump for President

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire (LPH) has officially endorsed Donald Trump for President. This decision, announced in a statement emphasizing the party’s commitment to a Free State of New Hampshire, is a clear signal to libertarians and conservatives alike that the stakes in this election go beyond party lines.

“This was not a light decision,” the statement reads, “but we feel it is the right one for ourselves, for our children, and for the best future of a Free State of New Hampshire.”

Though Trump is not a libertarian, the LPH outlined several key issues where they believe Trump aligns closely with libertarian values, even if he approaches them from a conservative perspective.

Earlier this year, the Libertarian Party faced internal conflict and public scrutiny after the recent selection of a controversial nominee for the upcoming election, with tensions escalating as the Party Chair appeared to be insinuating support for Trump.

The Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee, Chase Oliver, is a far-left radical whose views are completely out of step with the party’s principles.

Oliver, a former Democrat who once supported Barack Obama, has called for an end to the “U.S. war machine” and the “genocide in Gaza.” He also supports the Marxist terror group Black Lives Matter, drag queen story hours, open borders, and Big Tech censorship.

Critics have lambasted Oliver as being too radical for the Libertarian ticket, pointing to his past support for movements and policies such as Black Lives Matter, drag queen story hours, and Big Tech censorship.

Read the press release:

Donald Trump is officially endorsed by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire for President. This was not a light decision. But we feel it is the right one for ourselves, for our children, and for the best future of a Free State of New Hampshire. Donald Trump is not a libertarian. Nonetheless, Trump is the best candidate for libertarians. He has: Promised to free Ross Ulbricht. Started no new wars, a first in over three decades. Pledged to end the importation of anti-liberty migrants. Indicated he will appoint Elon Musk, Ron Paul, and Vivek Ramaswamy to shrink the federal government. Received endorsements from the greatest libertarians in America, including Thomas Massie. Committed to ending the Department of Education. Endorsed Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Flirted with ending the income tax entirely. The list of Trump promises could continue. We don’t take them as a given. Trump promises much and we are skeptical of promises from politicians. However, we know for certain what the Democrat alternative is: more socialism, more censorship, more taxes, more authoritarianism. There is, technically, a Libertarian on the ballot. This Libertarian spends his time supporting tax-funded trans surgery for prisoners, advocating for literal murderers, and trying to kick our members out of the Libertarian Party entirely. We cannot support him, and he cannot win. Endorsing Donald Trump is in the best interests of our ultimate goal: creating a Free New Hampshire. As Free Staters, another term for libertarians who live in New Hampshire, our mission is to create a state so radically free that both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris look like communists. We’re only part of the way there. The barbarians are at the gates. We must make sure that New Hampshire continues to repel progressives, socialists, communists, and leftists of all stripes. New Hampshire being the only red state in a blue New England helps achieve that goal. For these reasons and more, the most popular Libertarian state affiliate in the country is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Now get out there and vote!