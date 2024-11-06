BREAKING: Letitia James Vows to Continue to Go After President Trump After He Crushes Kamala Harris in Landslide Victory (VIDEO)

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday vowed to continue to go after President Trump after he won the presidential election in a landslide.

Letitia James was completely unhinged during her press conference.

“So here we are. We’ve studied their platforms. We’ve identified certain possibilities, fact patterns. We’ve created contingency plans,” she said. “So no matter what the next administration throws at us, we are ready. We are ready to respond to their attacks.”

After targeting Trump with a bogus civil fraud case, Letitia James accused Trump of being the one seeking revenge.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again,” Letitia James said.

“This is not the time to be fearful, New York. But faithful. And steadfast. Knowing that I as the attorney general, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back,” she said.

WATCH:

NY AG Letitia James calls for more lawfare in response to President Trump’s monumental win: “We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again.” pic.twitter.com/w9rBKwF6Yj — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) November 6, 2024

In November 2018 Letitia James was elected to be the Attorney General of New York state.

It didn’t take long for Letitia to show her true colors.

In a video after her election James was seen cursing and threatening President Trump.

WATCH:

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would’ve said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York pic.twitter.com/Gmk7JwEiyk — Garbage Joel Fischer (@realJoelFischer) November 10, 2018

And she followed through with her threat.

In February, after 11 weeks of a Soviet-style non-jury trial, far-left Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than a $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

The $355 million judgment PLUS daily interest swelled to $464 million.

Letitia James previously sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there was no victim in a civil fraud case against Trump. She also sought to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

In September New York appellate judges appeared skeptical of Letitia James’s NYC civil fraud case against President Trump.

Two of the appellate judges interrupted Letitia James’s deputy solicitor general Judy Vale during her opening statement to ask her if there are any other examples of the state suing private business transactions where there was no victim.

Letitia James’ case against Trump will likely get tossed so now she’s threatening Trump again.