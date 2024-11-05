Legendary NFL Coach Bill Belichick Interviews President Trump (AUDIO)

President Trump was interviewed by legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick and sportscaster Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” Podcast.

During the interview, Belichick and Gray asked Trump about several hot topics in the sports world, such as gambling, NIL, the NFL’s new kicking rule, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Gray started the interview by asking Trump, “Why don’t we start off with this proliferation of gambling and sports integrity? There are so many economic opportunities, but there’s a risk of compromising the integrity of the games. What do you think teh balance should be so there’s no corruption?”

Trump responded, “There will be corruption; the only question is whether it will be massive corruption or regular standard corruption. It’s very interesting that they’ve gone from one extreme to another. They kept Pete Rose out of the Hall of Fame for a ridiculous situation; I grew up watching that guy. He was great.”

While most of the questions addressed to Trump focused solely on sports, Gray and Belichick did ask Trump how he felt about the ongoing election.

Trump replied, “You know, we’re up against a system. I don’t view her as a candidate. I view the Democratic Party as a system. It’s a system.”

“It’s just the way it is. And it’s very interesting to watch. And let’s see if I can take down that system. I did it once very successfully,” added Trump.

LISTEN:

Are the biggest fans being priced out of sports? Former President Donald Trump joins Bill Belichick and @JimGrayOfficial on Let’s Go! to discuss the state of sports in America. DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE https://t.co/e0dJHoOh65 pic.twitter.com/TMPPyLHZye — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) November 4, 2024

Per Mass Live:

With Election Day looming on Tuesday, Trump appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, which includes the former New England Patriots coach as a co-host alongside Raiders star Maxx Crosby and broadcaster Jim Gray. Monday’s episode centers around an interview with Trump, which lasts a little over 20 minutes and includes questions from both Belichick and Gray. The interview with Trump started with a discussion about sports gambling and the ethics surrounding it. Belichick then asked him about balancing the student-athlete experience with NIL money and becoming a “semi-pro” experience. “I have a lot of respect for the man we have on the phone, the coach. I think he’s a great coach and a guy,” Trump said.

On the Pat McAfee show, Belichick revealed that his co-host Jim Gray invited both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to his “Let’s Go” podcast, but only Trump accepted the offer to appear on the show.

