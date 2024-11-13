Latinos Say Adiós to Democrats: The Surprising Swing Towards Trump in 2024

By Gaby Berrospi – Founder Latino Wall Street

The Latino vote in 2024 didn’t just materialize out of thin air. It was the result of persistent grassroots organizing and a dedicated effort to shift the narrative about Latinos and their relationship with the Republican Party. As the founder of Latino Wall Street and a community leader, I shared the initial skepticism many Latinos felt towards Trump’s policies, particularly his tough rhetoric on immigration, his stance on DACA, and the infamous border wall.

However, over time, my perspective shifted dramatically. I realized that the Democratic Party had long taken the Latino vote for granted, promising much but delivering little. They spoke to us, but they didn’t truly listen. Trump, on the other hand, engaged with us genuinely—he listened, understood, and offered real, tangible solutions.

The turning point for me came when I saw the direct impact of Trump’s economic policies on our community. I became the first millionaire in my family under his administration, and I observed how Latino families, particularly small business owners like myself, flourished. The tax cuts, reduced regulations, and emphasis on job creation not only benefitted big corporations but also supported Latino entrepreneurs, helping us to build and grow our businesses.

Seeing this transformation, I understood that Trump wasn’t the enemy of Latinos—he was a catalyst for our success. Motivated by this realization, I began to actively disseminate this message within my community. I organized town halls, collaborated with local influencers, and utilized social media to educate Latinos about the truth behind Trump’s policies. Despite the mainstream media’s persistent narrative that painted Trump as racist and against Latinos, the real-life improvements under his policies spoke volumes.

One of the most poignant moments in my advocacy journey occurred when my husband, a proud Puerto Rican, and I met Donald Trump in person. The day after the Madison Square Garden incident, a photo of my husband holding the Puerto Rican flag next to Trump went viral. This image, which reached over a million people, broke the false narrative about Trump’s indifference or hostility towards Latinos. It symbolized unity and pride, showing that we could support a president who genuinely recognized and fostered our potential.

On election day, I appeared on Univision to share our experiences and explain why Latinos should support Trump. Throughout the campaign, from social media to rallies and especially on Election Day, I witnessed the incredible potential of our community when united and empowered. Trump’s policies gave us the freedom to succeed, to dream, and to overcome barriers that had long been in our way.

Today, I am a fervent advocate for Trump, and I know that Latinos across the country are rallying behind him. We have witnessed firsthand the benefits of his policies for our families and businesses. Our support is not based merely on promises; it’s a response to the tangible, positive changes we’ve experienced.

Our collective efforts—whether through organizing events, sharing our stories, or challenging the mainstream media—have demonstrated the power of the Latino vote. We’ve altered the conversation and given Latinos a significant voice in this country, a voice that can’t be ignored.

Latinos aren’t just voting for Trump because of his promises; we’re voting for him because we’ve seen the real changes he has made—and we desire to continue witnessing these changes in our communities. Trump’s policies have proven effective for Latinos. We are not the demographic he opposes; we are the community he champions. And I am proud to be part of this movement.

Here is Gaby Berrospi – Founder Latino Wall Street on Univision.