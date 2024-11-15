Larry Kudlow Under Consideration to Lead the National Economic Council or Treasury Department

Larry Kudlow is reportedly under consideration to lead the National Economic Council or Treasury Department.

Kudlow served as President Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor in his first administration.

On March 14th, 2018, President Trump named Larry Kudlow Director of the White House National Economic Council.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Donald Trump is considering naming Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow to a senior economic policy role in his administration, according to people familiar with the matter, amid the president-elect’s mounting frustration with jockeying for top jobs.

Kudlow met late this week with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president-elect’s private Florida club, the people said. Trump’s advisers see Kudlow as a contender to lead the National Economic Council and possibly the Treasury Department.