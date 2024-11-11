KEEP THE HEAT ON: GOP Senators Feeling “Bullied” as MAGA Nation Makes Their Choice for Senate Majority Leader Crystal Clear

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Senate Republican leadership vote will take place in a closed-door session this Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The three candidates running for the position of Majority Leader are Texas Senator John Cornyn, South Dakota Senator John Thune, and Florida Senator Rick Scott.

The Gateway Pundit has endorsed Scott for the position. As Jim Hoft notes, Scott is a devoted supporter of President-elect Donald J. Trump and a highly successful former businessman.

He has also pledged full support for the Trump agenda and will implement recess appointments to make it easier to drain the DC Swamp while also ensuring no one sabotages Trump from the inside. For these reasons, ordinary Trump supporters, along with Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, have endorsed Scott.

The support is so deep that establishment Republican senators are feeling serious heat on Capitol Hill. One such senator told Punchbowl News that the GOP caucus sees this relentless online effort as an effort to “bully” them into voting for Scott.

“I really don’t much care what Tucker Carlson thinks. They’re trying to bully us. That’s not how these elections work,” said the senator stated on the condition of anonymity. “President Trump won decisively, and he deserves to have someone with actual experience who can get his agenda enacted.”

Punchbowl News notes the senator was referencing Thune and Cornyn as having more “experience” passing legislation.

Both Cornyn and Thune possess several drawbacks making them anathema to MAGA nation. Cornyn has served as Mitch McConnell’s loyal sidekick for years as they sold out to Democrats and Ukraine for years while attempting to sabotage Trump.

For example, Cornyn worked with gun-grabbing leftists like Chris Murphy (D-CT) to pass legislation restricting Second Amendment rights.

Cornyn also told Tucker in March 2017 that Republican voters did not really want a border wall when they voted for Trump to build a wall and that US Senators understand the issue better than the voters.

Like Cornyn, Thune is also a longtime neocon and McConnell ally. He also has anti-Trump credentials that almost make Cornyn look reasonable.

Here is a video published by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) showing how deep Thune’s disdain for Trump runs.

Senator John Thune has consistently shown that he does not support President Trump’s agenda, and his track record reflects that. The Senate deserves a majority leader who is committed to serving the will of the people, not the Uniparty. I believe that leader is @SenRickScott! pic.twitter.com/dpEYzQSrin — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 10, 2024

Thune also demanded Trump drop out the 2016 Presidential race following the release of the Access Hollywood tape one month before the election so Mike Pence could take his place. Our country would have been completely screwed under either Pence or Crooked Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 8, 2016

While a list allegedly leaked showing where each GOP senator currently stands in the leadership race, the vote will be conducted by SECRET BALLOT. If that is not spitting in the face of the American people, then what qualifies?

Keep calling your senators and make your voices heard so they can’t get away with this.