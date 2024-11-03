Keep the Faith – Donald Trump’s Work Is Not Done Yet: The Hermit of Loreto Predicted Trump Presidency in 1980s – The President Who Would Return America to God

In 2016 God did not abandon America.

Donald Trump won the presidency despite unbelievable odds. The American people were ready for a new direction

After his inauguration, on February 18, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump led an audience in Florida in the Lord’s Prayer.

The following day Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story about the Hermit of Loreto, a famous Catholic holy man who predicted the Donald Trump presidency back in the 1980s.

The holy man shared a premonition that President Donald Trump would help bring America back to God.

The Roman Catholic Man reported:

Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story of his encounter with the Hermit of Loreto (the author of the Pieta Prayer Book), at the site of the Holy House of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In this video, Father Capoverdi shares an amazing premonition this Hermit of Loreto had all the way back in the 1980s about Donald J. Trump. Please watch as Father shares this incredible story.

In the 1980s the Hermit of Loreto donated a brick to be put in the Holy Door of the Vatican that said “Donald J. Trump” because he knew this man would bring America back to God.

But Donald Trump’s work is not done. And now, despite years of torment, of attempted assassinations, of devastating and humiliating lawfare attacks against him, Donald Trump is on the threshold of leading this great nation once again.

Today remember to pray for our country, for President Trump, for his family, for all of the political prisoners in America today. Pray for the Democrats who have turned their backs on God.

Never give up hope. God is always there.