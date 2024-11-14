Kash Patel Reportedly in Consideration for FBI Director

Kash Patel, one of the leading figures in discrediting the Democrats’ Russia Collusion Hoax and defending Trump, is reportedly being considered for the role of FBI Director in the next Trump Administration.

It was previously reported that according to GOP sources, Kash Patel was rumored to be in consideration for the head of the CIA. However, President Trump announced on Tuesday that John Ratcliffe would be the new Director of the CIA.

Still, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Patel is rumored to be in consideration for head of the FBI. GOP Sources have also independently confirmed this to The Gateway Pundit.

Additionally, Congressman-elect Abe Hamadeh, when asked Wednesday if Kash Patel would have a place in the Trump Administration, told The Gateway Pundit, “He’ll do amazing at the FBI,” noting that “he’s been very loyal to President Trump since the first Russia Collusion Hoax.”

Kash Patel’s impressive qualifications include several high-ranking positions in the intelligence and defense communities under President Trump.

While running counter-terrorism for President Trump, the president oriented counter-terrorism efforts to wipe out ISIS senior leadership and other key operatives. He further oversaw the resuing of American hostages AND detainees being rescued and returned to the United States.

As a terrorism prosecutor, Kash Patel prosecuted ISIS, Al-Qa'ida, and other terrorist networks, and he was the lead prosecutor for the World Cup bombings in Uganda that killed an American and 76 people.

And while Kash Patel was the Defense Department Chief of Staff, the DoD ended forever wars.

If Kash Patel becomes the Director of the FBI, we can surely restore the law enforcement organization to its true purpose of investigating and prosecuting real criminals and criminal organizations and end the weaponization of the FBI to target innocent Americans.

He has been one of the leading voices against the Deep State's weaponization of government, corruption, and conspiracies, including Russiagate, the Trump investigations, January 6, and more. He recounts all of it in his recent book, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.”

Last June, Patel told The Gateway Pundit they were trying to “bury” his book and prevent its release ”because the book exposes, by name and agency, every corrupt actor I encountered, puts them on blast, and tells the world how we remove them from power and restore our agencies to work for the American people.”

This is a developing story.