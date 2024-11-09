Kamala Spent $1 Billion and Blew $100,000 on a Personalized ‘Call Her Daddy’ Studio for her Interview with Raunchy Host

Kamala’s campaign spent more than one billion dollars on her campaign.

Her staff actually built a ‘Call her Daddy’ copycat studio for $100,000 for her interview with the podcast host.

She still lost.

The Call Her Daddy podcast with Kamala only had 814,000 views. That right there shows you what a dud Kamala was as a candidate.

Kamala filmed this interview as dozens were dying in the North Carolina flood. That may be the most memorable thing to come from the interview.

While the death toll in North Carolina continues to rise, residents see their family members hanging in trees, and aid is actively being blocked by FEMA, Kamala Harris decided to film an episode of “Call Her Daddy” Call Her Daddy is primarily a sex and relationship podcast. pic.twitter.com/mnC16HrVl4 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 4, 2024

She spent campaign donations just like she spends government money.

But at least she has her own “Call Her Daddy” studio now.

