Kamala Spent $1 Billion and Blew $100,000 on a Personalized ‘Call Her Daddy’ Studio for her Interview with Raunchy Host

by
Kamala Harris’s personal “Call Her Daddy” studio.

Kamala’s campaign spent more than one billion dollars on her campaign.

Her staff actually built a ‘Call her Daddy’ copycat studio for $100,000 for her interview with the podcast host.

She still lost.

The Call Her Daddy podcast with Kamala only had 814,000 views. That right there shows you what a dud Kamala was as a candidate.

Kamala filmed this interview as dozens were dying in the North Carolina flood. That may be the most memorable thing to come from the interview.

She spent campaign donations just like she spends government money.

But at least she has her own “Call Her Daddy” studio now.

Via Sky News Australia and Midnight Rider:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.