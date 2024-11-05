Kamala Harris Caught Telling Pennsylvania Family to Go Back Inside Their Home So They Can Stage a Door Knock (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris spent election eve ‘door knocking’ in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Of course she wasn’t really door knocking.
Everything Kamala Harris does is staged and phony.
Harris knocked on a door and cackled as the couple pretended to be surprised she was standing on their porch.
WATCH:
ABSOLUTE CRINGE: Kamala door knocking.
Has she ever met another human being before in her life? This is painfully awkward pic.twitter.com/PEbf98mp45
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2024
It got worse as the night went on.
Kamala got caught telling a family in Pittsburgh to go back inside of their home so she could stage a door knock.
“I want to door knock!” Kamala Harris said.
“Oh! You want to do a door knock?” the resident said.
“Yeah! Come on, let’s knock!” Kamala Harris said as she ushered the family back into their home.
WATCH:
Kamala got caught in 4K telling a family in Pennsylvania to go back inside their house so she could stage a door knock lmfao.
So fake.pic.twitter.com/3pqVENkW9A
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2024
Look how exhausted Kamala Harris is as she delivered her final campaign speech in Pennsylvania.
Harris only spoke for 17 minutes before exiting the stage.
WATCH:
Kamala is tired and heavily focused on her teleprompter at her final rally in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/5Kzpwcp40Y
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2024
Meanwhile, energy was off the charts as Trump took the stage after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan!
WATCH:
PRESIDENT TRUMP TAKES THE STAGE FOR HIS FINAL CAMPAIGN RALLY pic.twitter.com/7QA13fX2pA
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024