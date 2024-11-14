JUSTICE FOR J6?! Judges Postpone January 6 Trials After HISTORIC Trump Victory

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Judges Postpone January 6 Trials After Trump Landslide Victory

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING HUGE: President Trump Announces Nomination of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz For US Attorney General

ARTICLE 3: Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff Terrified After Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General

ARTICLE 4: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Detained at Dulles Airport and Charged with Being Drunk in Public

ARTICLE 5: Melania Trump Speaks Out About Jill Biden — ‘She Referred to My Husband as Evil and a Liar’

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.