JUST IN: Governor Newsom Calls Special Legislative Session to ‘Fight Trump’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday convened a special legislative session to fight President Trump after he won the election in a landslide against Kamala Harris.

The special session will begin December 2.

Governor Newsom said Trump, based on his actions taken during his first term in office, is a threat to California’s climate change program, illegal immigrant population, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

“California is ready to fight,” Newsom said. “I just called an emergency special session to help bolster our legal resources and protect our state against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration.”

“Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action — we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked,” Newsom said.

“The special session responds to the public statements and proposals put forward by President-elect Trump and his advisors, and actions taken during his first term in office — an agenda that could erode essential freedoms and individual rights, including women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights. A special session allows for expedited action that will best protect California and its values from attacks. The special session will begin December 2, when the Legislature convenes,” Newsom’s office said.

“The Governor has outlined several urgent priorities to be defended in this special session by bolstering legal defenses against federal actions. The Governor’s proclamation calls for legislation to provide additional resources to the California Department of Justice and other state entities to pursue robust affirmative litigation against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration, as well as defend against federal lawsuits aimed at undermining California’s laws and policies. The funding will support the ability to immediately file litigation and seek injunctive relief against unlawful federal actions,” Newsom’s office said.

California’s far-left radical Attorney General Rob Bonta also said he’s ready to fight President Trump.

“No matter what the incoming Administration has in store, California will keep moving forward,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We’ve been through this before, and we stand ready to defend your rights and protect California values. We’re working closely with the Governor and the Legislature to shore up our defenses and ensure we have the resources we need to take on each fight as it comes.”