JUST IN: FBI Houston Arrests Man Plotting ‘9/11 Style’ Terror Attack

The FBI arrested a man plotting a “9/11 style” terror attack.

FBI Houston announced on Thursday that agents arrested 28-year-old Anas Said at his apartment in Houston on November 8 for plotting a terror attack.

US Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said Anas Said was born in Houston but spent a lot of time in Lebanon where his family lives.

“According to court documents, multiple social media accounts linked to Said contained messages and posts that allegedly revealed that Said supported ISIS and the violent attacks carried out in its name,” the DOJ said.

“Law enforcement executed searches of Said and his residence, vehicle and electronic devices. According to court documents, analysis of the seized devices ultimately revealed Said’s activities relating to the creation and dissemination of propaganda on behalf of ISIS,’ the DOJ said.

“We’ve taken a suspected terrorist off the streets of Houston,” FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams said during a press conference on Thursday.

Special Agent Williams said Anas Said has been on the FBI Houston’s radar since 2017.

“Our early investigation determined Said frequently viewed ISIS literature and other online propaganda,” Williams said.

“He admitted to wanting to use explosives to commit a mass killing here in Houston,” Special Agent Williams said. “He expressed the desire to join the U.S. Military just so he could commit an act once he was inside their ranks.”

Said told an undercover agent that he would infiltrate the military and use an explosive belt to kill US soldiers.

“‘If I did, it would be very easy. I would shave my beard and hair, put on a military uniform for camouflage, and go inside and push the button. Everything will turn into grilled meat,'” the court documents read, according to KVUE.

Said’s laptop also contained files with instructions on how to prepare various explosives.

Anas Said is in custody and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Officials gave a press conference on the arrest of Anas Said: