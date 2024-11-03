Journalist Glenn Greenwald Explains Why Liberal Media Attacks on Trump Are Not Working (VIDEO)

Glenn Greenwald recently appeared on the Jesse Watters show and talked about the liberal media’s fading influence and why their constant attacks on Trump are not working.

He suggests that this has been a process that has been getting worse for the media for years and that only now are they beginning to realize that it’s a major problem for them.

He also points out the fact that despite all of the media slurs against Trump, he is attracting voters from all walks of life, including minorities.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

WATTERS: They only joke about Democrats once their careers are over. Can’t wait to see what they say about Kamala after Tuesday. Glenn Greenwald is a Substack columnist. So very interesting that this is obviously an anonymous TV executive, Glenn, “A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form.” Is he right? GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: I think he’s right to the extent that it has actually been true for eight years, ever since Trump descended the elevator, the primary narrative of the corporate media has been that Trump is a fascist, Trump is a racist, Trump is a fascist Hitler type figure. And not only did he win in 2016, let’s say he tied in 2020, there is obviously half the country about to vote for him again. And not only half the country, but a huge number of non-White voters, as the media is saying that Trump is a White supremacist, a Hitlerian Nazi figure, have been vibrating from the Democratic Party over to Trump. And so you can see in everything that the American people are doing that nothing the media says day after day after day about him has any real effect. The only bizarre part is that it is taking them only until now to realize that their relevance has been rapidly diminishing.

Watch the clip below:

NEW: @ggreenwald tells @JesseBWatters that legacy media attempts to influence the American electorate are repeatedly failing, and they’re just now realizing their slide into irrelevance: “You can see in everything that the American people are doing that nothing the media says… pic.twitter.com/y6CtyC6wBl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2024

Recent polling shows that trust in media is at an all-time low. They don’t seem to care. They just keep pushing the same, tired left wing talking points.