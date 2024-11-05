Joe Rogan: “It’s Amazing How Many People on the Diddy Party List Are Supporting Kamala” (VIDEO)

In his recent podcast episode with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan highlighted how many celebrities and athletes on Diddy’s party list are now endorsing Kamala Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested on Federal sex trafficking charges in September and has since been accused in several lawsuits of raping children as young as 10 years old.

Rogan shared with Musk, “It’s just amazing how many people on the Diddy party list are supporting Kamala.”

Musk responded, “J Lo (Jennifer Lopez) was his ex-girlfriend and is now warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy?”

“Oh, zero; maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

Musk’s comments come after singer Jennifer Lopez, who was once Diddy’s girlfriend, endorsed Kamala Harris.

Rogan added, “It seems like the Diddy thing was like an Epstein-like compromise deal.”

Musk responded, “People in the entertainment industry had to know Diddy was abusing kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids.”

NBA star Lebron James, who also attended Diddy’s parties, endorsed Kamala Harris during the weekend.

Per The New York Post:

LeBron James claimed “ain’t no party like a Diddy party” in a resurfaced video with the rapper who remains behind bars at a Brooklyn federal prison following his arrest last week on sex trafficking charges. The Lakers star had joined Sean “Diddy” Combs on an Instagram Live chat four years ago where the athlete made the comment. “Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” James told an emphatic Combs in the video making its rounds across social media. Yeah that’s whats up!” an emphatic Combs responded.