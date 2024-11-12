Jill Biden and Kamala Harris Sit Next to Each Other at Arlington Cemetery and You Can Cut the Tension with a Knife! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, visited Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden made their first public appearance together since Harris lost the election.

Biden participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Outgoing President Biden honors fallen heroes with a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, making his first appearance with VP Harris since her defeat to President-elect Trump. pic.twitter.com/qjUfkySDk3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 11, 2024

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Joe Biden shouted as he delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris sat next to each other as Biden delivered his last speech at Arlington as president.

Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris. You could cut the tension with a knife!

Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris with a passion. pic.twitter.com/xqmgkRgc7l — Rach (@rachisawake) November 11, 2024

Close-up footage of Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris:

TENSION!!! Kamala Harris and Jill Biden look EXTREMELY uncomfortable sitting next to each other during Veteran’s Day memorial service today. Now why on Earth could that be?! pic.twitter.com/t1hoOB91BH — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 11, 2024

Recall that Jill Biden trolled Kamala Harris on Election Day by donning a MAGA red pantsuit.

She knows what she’s doing.

Jill Biden was all smiles after she voted in Delaware last Tuesday.

Jill Biden is wearing the GOP’s shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the math. pic.twitter.com/5CFG9pDHSK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2024

It is no secret that Jill Biden and Kamala Harris hate each other.

Their feud goes way back before Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates and pushed him off the 2024 ballot in a coup over the summer.

Jill Biden had some strong words for Kamala Harris after she questioned her husband’s record on race and segregation during the June 2019 presidential debate.

Jill Biden told Kamala Harris to “go f*ck” herself after Harris famously looked at Joe Biden and said, “That little girl was me!” as she slammed his record on opposing interracial busing to desegregate schools.

According to Politico, Jill Biden blasted Kamala Harris in a group call a week after the debate.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself,” Jill Biden said.

Politico also reported that Joe Biden turned to Pete Buttigieg after Kamala ripped into him and said, “That was some f*cking bullshit.”