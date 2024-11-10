JD Vance Makes History as the First US Marine VP as United States Marine Corps Celebrates 249th Birthday

November 10th is the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, one of the world’s greatest fighting forces.

This year also marks a special milestone.

Vice-President Elect JD Vance is the first Marine Corps veteran in American history to win on a presidential ticket.

Military.com notes, “Vance, 39, is the first post-9/11 veteran to find a spot on a major party ticket and, if elected, would likely be the first Marine veteran to serve as the second-in-command, a Military.com analysis of vice presidential biographies found. He is the first veteran on a major party ticket since John McCain in 2008.”

Founded in 1775, even before America won her independence, the Second Continental Congress created two battalions of Continental Marines.

A brief history of the founding of the Marine Corps from History.com:

During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress passes a resolution stating that “two Battalions of Marines be raised” for service as landing forces for the recently formed Continental Navy. The resolution, drafted by future U.S. president John Adams and adopted in Philadelphia, created the Continental Marines and is now observed as the birth date of the United States Marine Corps. Serving on land and at sea, the original U.S. Marines distinguished themselves in a number of important operations during the Revolutionary War. The first Marine landing on a hostile shore occurred when a force of Marines under Captain Samuel Nicholas captured New Providence Island in the Bahamas from the British in March 1776. Nicholas was the first commissioned officer in the Continental Marines and is celebrated as the first Marine commandant. After American independence was achieved in 1783, the Continental Navy was demobilized and its Marines disbanded. In the next decade, however, increasing conflict at sea with Revolutionary France led the U.S. Congress to establish formally the U.S. Navy in May 1798. Two months later, on July 11, President John Adams signed the bill establishing the U.S. Marine Corps as a permanent military force under the jurisdiction of the Department of Navy. U.S. Marines saw action in the so-called Quasi-War with France and then fought against the Barbary pirates of North Africa during the first years of the 19th century. Since then, Marines have participated in all the wars of the United States and in most cases were the first soldiers to fight. In all, Marines have executed more than 300 landings on foreign shores. Today, there are more than 200,000 active-duty and reserve Marines, divided into four divisions stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Camp Pendleton, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Okinawa, Japan. Each division has one or more expeditionary units, ready to launch major operations anywhere in the world on two weeks’ notice. The motto of the service is Semper Fidelis, meaning “Always Faithful” in Latin.

We gathered over 50 Marines at @blckriflecoffee HQ to sing the Marine Corps hymn and cut an epic cake! These Marines span generations, with veterans who fought everywhere from Iwo Jima to Fallujah, Sangin, and Helmand, and everywhere in between. Happy birthday, Marines! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/edxl9gBk8s — Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) November 10, 2024

The Marine Corps has an impressive history, including their ten toughest and most important battles.

View the impressive biographies of the Marines who received the Medal of Honor distinction.

As President Ronald Reagan said, ”Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But the Marines don’t have that problem.”

To all our active duty and retired Marines, Happy Birthday!

Semper Fidelis.