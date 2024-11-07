J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Speaks Out from Prison Cell After President Trump’s Victory

Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script. The day of vindication for the January 6 Political Prisoners is approaching, and tears of joy are running from hundreds of prison cells across America!

For 1389 long days Jan 6 patriot Jake Lang has been incarcerated waiting for his trial – Jake has not been to trial yet! Jake has been dreaming of the day when Trump is reelected.

His viral social media post from last night tells the incredible tale of perseverance & faith in the Lord:

IM COMING HOME!!!! THE JANUARY 6 POLITICAL PRISONERS ARE FINALLY COMING HOME!!!! IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS TAKE THESE SHACKLES OFF MY FEET!!! In just 75 days on January 20th 2025, when Donald J Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, he will pardon all of the J6 Hostages. This day was destined to come, the Holy Spirit confirmed this moment in my heart long ago, 1400 days ago when I was first arrested: that my God is still the One Who Delivers. Do not fear Jacob, I am still your God. This incredible journey was only possible to endure for our community of broken families, torn apart by a wicked regime of tyrants – because we walked by FAITH and not by SIGHT. We were condemned by the world, the mainstream news, the J6 select committee, the weaponized DOJ & FBI – but God has other plans for our lives!! He saw our hearts, and knew His love would sustain us, as we molded into patient warriors, in the dark dungeons of 900 days in solitary confinement – He was there. My God never let my side. I was never alone, I was never forgotten. America, a new day has dawned – you have witnessed – INDISPUTABLY – Gods strong arm deliver His people from oppression. Miracles do still happen, dead situations are still no match for the God of resurrection power. We were dead, buried & condemned. But who the Son sets free, is free indeed. Thank you Lord God, for what you have done, I give myself to you as a servant & disciple of your Son Jesus, you bought me with a price. I am yours. I can’t wait to come home a build a family with my amazing steadfast beautiful fiance Rachel, and sit at my father Ned Lang’s right hand and rebuild my life. To my mom & my sister – no greater love has a son / brother felt than yours. Trending: MUST SEE: Liberals Melt Down After President Trump Wins Presidential Election (VIDEO) To my mentor and partner in the January 6 movement Hoang Quan, you are closer than a brother to me, I am grateful forever.

— Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) November 6, 2024

He continued: