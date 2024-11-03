Islamist Shooter In Chicago Who Shot Jewish Man on Way to Synagogue Alleged to Be Illegal Muslim Immigrant

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, an Orthodox Jewish man was shot and injured by a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” in Chicago.

The man was left critically injured in the shooting.

The West Rogers Park neighborhood where the incident occurred is heavily Orthodox Jew.

Initially,authorities were quiet on the shooter’s immigration status as well as his motive.

Now according to The Geller Report, the shooter was allegedly in America illegally from the African nation of Mauritania.

In addition, according to the report, the suspect was caught and released in the San Diego, CA sector.

More blood on Kamala Harris’s hands.

“Police say 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi walked up to the Orthodox Jew, who was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, and shot him multiple times without saying a word. He then got into a shootout with responding officers, and he was shot himself. He is now charged with 14 felonies.”

Per The Geller Report, “The Mauritian economic migrants usually apply for asylum while citing internal power struggles in their home country. That application keeps them in the United States for several years, allowing them to earn money and summon more friends and relatives from their Islamic homeland.”

This illustrates yet again that open borders and the policies of Biden-Harris have real-world consequences for Americans of every background in every part of the country.

Every community is now a border town thanks to Biden-Harris.