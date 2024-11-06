INGRASSIA: Vote For President Trump Like Your Country Depends On It – Because It Does

No election in American history has pitted such diametrically opposed visions against one another as does the 2024 race.

Simply put, this is a contest to preserve America as we know it against the creeping tide of tyranny and barbarism, which threatens to destroy everything we purportedly cherish as a nation: This runs the gamut from our right to speak freely to the expectation of a free and impartial justice system, which treats everyone – regardless of political persuasion – equally under the law.

Beyond the loftier issues of this race are the lower ordered expectations necessary to the bare minimums of nationhood: borders, fair elections, opposite gendered bathrooms and locker rooms.

The radical Left-wing ideology of wokeism, which has been internalized by the Democratic Party – and embodied in its chosen candidate, is the antithesis of virtually everything the Founding Fathers envisaged for the United States of America.

Kamala Harris, simply put, is the worst candidate ever nominated by a major party in American history. She does not understand, let alone venerate, the customs and traditions that long were responsible for making America Great.

She speaks of America with the derisive and arrogant contempt of a wannabe tyrant, one who would readily abuse the levers of power she was accorded – heaven forbid – to deny the rest of the body politic fundamental rights – including speech and private property rights – that have long been taken for granted.

She is the antithesis of ordered liberty in every sense of the phrase, and her administration – which would empower the unelected bureaucrat over the American citizen – would foredoom constitutional governance, likely permanently.

Donald Trump’s candidacy is for all intents and purposes America’s last stand, at least as we have known it.

Though the landmass formally known as the United States might still exist with a Kamala administration (though the increasing prospects of World War III even render that dubious), the Founding Fathers’ vision of government of the people, by the people, for the people, would cease to exist.

Under Kamala Harris, third world migration – from South America and elsewhere – would increase to levels that, by 2028, would be irreversible.

America would descend wholly into banana republic, with its native voters replaced wholesale by foreign imports – rendering their control of the system in perpetuity an impossibility.

Those of us forced to endure life under a Kamala regime will have their livelihoods scrutinized – and penalized – in every direction by the heavy hand of the state.

Whereas President Trump could restore some semblance of the rule of law in this country to appoint a strong Attorney General to clean house at the Department of Justice and myriad intelligence agencies, including the FBI and CIA, Kamala would instead go in the opposite direction.

Under her regime, justice could be weaponized with impunity. Expect more cruel and unusual punishments for Trump supporters, who would be relegated to an untouchable caste in American society.

The more successful among them will have their businesses regulated to bankruptcy – much as Kamala lackeys Letitia James and Alvin Bragg have done to the Trump Organization in New York; and how Merrick Garland has attacked Elon Musk’s businesses in Washington.

The poor will be litigated into poverty; their ability to criticize the government will be a direct function of their ability to fend off legal attacks by the Left’s big law cartel, which will have infinite funding by Kamala’s cronies in the Treasury Department.

The country, increasingly divided by politics and demographics, will become functionally ungovernable – causing the federal government to exert even greater power – unconstitutionally – over the states.

Trump will return power to the states and downsize federal overreach by turning off the faucet of unlimited monies by slashing taxes and cutting woke regulations that hamper innovation and hold back the American Dream, Kamala Harris will ensure authoritarianism, not democracy, becomes the status quo.

The Supreme Court will be packed to her party’s pleasure, adding as many judges as necessary to ensure those in the mold of Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who faithfully interpret the Constitution in accordance with its text and original meaning, are drowned out by radical activists who march to the beat of the drum of George Soros. The electoral college is on life support – only Donald Trump will protect its constitutional guarantee.

Kamala, by sharp contrast, will work vigilantly to abolish it – that one last constitutional safeguard preventing mob rule, and the ensuing chaos of an unfettered, unchecked electorate replete with foreign migrants, who are utterly ignorant of the language and the history of the land they now occupy.

Men will continue to be demeaned and denigrated under Kamala Harris, who perceives any indication of their professional success – particularly, native-born white men – as unacceptable, the product of institutional racism, and in need of excision.

In short, a Kamala regime will continue to reward positions of authority on the basis of the color of one’s skin rather than the content of one’s character or the talents and skills they can offer – meeting rigid DEI quotas that select for every attribute but merit.

This in turn will create a society that is more incompetent and inefficient, where democratic politics get absorbed into administrative governance.

Faceless bureaucrats will continue to outsource manufacturing jobs overseas, creating a technocratic, service economy that will erode morale and continue to weaken the United States in every facet of public life.

Expect Washington, DC to escalate its military conquests: the money printer will be sent into overdrive to finance conflict after conflict – as our civic life devolves into chaos, the world order will follow suit. The possibility of World War III will become increasingly likely – posing a harrowing, nightmarish danger to civilization itself.

The stakes are too high to risk our national inheritance on a woman who in no meaningful sense can claim the mantle of America’s heritage, its reverence for the rule of law, or its respect for constitutional governance.

Donald Trump is America’s only way forward, and he stands as our last best hope to restore this country to its former greatness – and then some. He took a bullet on behalf of this great cause; may God so help us to see him to the victory he deserves – and the rest of us so desperately need.