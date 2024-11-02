‘INDUSTRIAL SCALE ABUSE’: 400 Accusers Have Come Forward Against Late Harrods Owner and Alleged Serial Rapist Mohamed Al Fayed, Whose Son Died in Princess Diana’s Car Crash

More than a year after the former owner of Harrods passed away, the true scope of his alleged sex crimes is being revealed, as it arises that as many as 400 accusers have contacted the lawyers working on a case against him.

Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son died in the same car crash as the late Princess Diana, is being accused of sexual abuse and rape, according to lawyer Dean Armstrong.

Reuters reported:

“A BBC documentary in September revealed Al Fayed, who died last year aged 94, sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods, forced them to have medical screenings and threatened consequences if they tried to complain.

‘The sheer scale of abuse perpetrated by Al Fayed, and facilitated by those around him, sadly, continues to grow’, Armstrong told a news conference in London.”

Al Fayed repeatedly denied similar accusations raised before his death.

Harrods stated it has apologized, it has declared it was “appalled” by them and launched a compensation process for any victimized Harrods employees.

Lawyer Bruce Drummond, also working on claims against Al Fayed, revealed that more than 400 alleged victims from around the world have reached them.

These women are mostly British, but there are also Americans, Australians, Malaysians, Spanish, and South Africans among them.

“That, in our opinion, is an industrial scale abuse,” Drummond said, adding abuse took place “within the walls of Harrods” but also in other locations linked to Al Fayed’s business empire, such as Fulham Football Club, the Ritz Paris and his estate in Surrey.

Allegedly, among the victims is the daughter of a former U.S. ambassador to Britain and the daughter of a well-known soccer player.

“The BBC documentary said Harrods had failed to intervene and helped to cover up abuse allegations during his ownership. Lawyers have criticized the Harrods-run compensation scheme, saying some of the victims do not feel comfortable to reach out to Harrods directly for compensation as that is where the abuse unfolded.”

Four accusers quit the Harrods compensation scheme over conflicts of interest and poor communication.

