Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan’s Message for Blustering IL Gov Pritzker’s Posturing on Immigration Policy: “Game On. We’ve Got No Problem Going Through Him” (Video)

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for “border czar,” Tom Homan, is uninterested in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s whiny bluster.

Pritzker recently puffed his ample chest out to pledge to keep Illinois a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants and hinting that his administration will continue to put illegals ahead of citizens.

Pritzker said, “If you come for my people, you come through me.”

Homan joined Charlie Kirk and clapped back at Pritzker’s disastrous approach and bluster.

Homan replied simply, “Game on. We’ve got no problem going through him.”

“I’ve got 20,000 men and women in ICE who are going to do their job with no apology. Congress has enacted a law that protects this country. People need to understand… entering this country illegally is a crime.”

“Every illegal alien in this country committed a crime to get here. So they’re all criminals.”

“And look, there’s some worse than others, I get that. And even if they’re not a criminal alien, when you cross that border and you overwhelm the border patrol… that’s when the fentanyl comes across to kill a quarter-million people. That’s when you have a 600% increase in sex trafficking. That’s when you have a record number of terrorists crossing the border. Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime.”

“We’re gonna enforce the law without apology… and if any governor wants to stand in the way, go ahead and do it. We’ll see what happens. We’re not gonna be intimidated.”

Watch:

In announcing the appointment on Truth Social, President Trump shared, “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security.”

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”