Illinois Restaurant Attacked by the Left over Trump Sign – Business Increases by 50% Since Hanging Sign

The political left in America continues to double down on its intolerance of differing opinions. In parallel, the mainstream media is carving a self-destructive path showing no accountability for the outcome of the election. In Illinois, the intolerance was on full display last week as a business owner hung Trump signage outside their business and was subsequently attacked for it online.

Throughout the last four years, and leading up to the election, the political left has adopted a woke agenda. They have vilified their political opponents and labeled them as racists, bigots, and nazis.

Championing the moniker of “progressivism,” the political left has been anything but progressive. The media has identified a political enemy in Donald Trump as he threatens to awaken the people to the corruption of institutions of the government.

The result has been an aggressive backlash from an elitist D.C. establishment. Daring to target the power centers has seen Democrats adopt a regressive governing approach. Leftists have called for growing government and limiting the people’s freedoms. The once-liberal party now openly calls for censorship because, according to the left, Republicans and President Trump are a danger to America.

Furthermore, Trump’s appropriate slogan of “fake news” to describe the mainstream media has awakened many Americans. The growth of online investigation has exposed the corruption of the media and their ties to the bureaucratic state.

A keen observation of many Trump supporters during the election cycle revolved around the assassination attempts on President Trump’s life. It’s not hard to imagine radicalism leading to assassination attempts when the media constantly repeats the notion that President Trump is akin to Hitler and a danger to democracy. If mentally unstable people think that a potential leader is an existential threat, it follows that someone may take matters into their own hands.

Appeals to the emotions of people as a political tool go back to the time of the famous Roman politician Cicero. The danger of this age old political stratagem is in the evolution of the information age. As the mainstream media loses viewers in troves, their dying gasps have become more desperate with each passing year. It’s almost understandable that corporate media outlets have resorted to greater and greater degrees of sensationalism. After all, what’s the old phrase? If it bleeds, it leads.

The danger to America, however, is in the polarization that this irresponsible coverage promotes. The dehumanization narrative that the mainstream media has parroted about Trump supporters has caught on with everyday citizens.

NBC Chicago covered a story about a restaurant called Moveable Feast & Company, which hung two signs outside its business. One sign read, “Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President.” The other sign read, “Make America Healthy Again.”

The restaurant’s website describes itself as follows, “WE RESPONSIBLY SOURCE OUR INGREDIENTS FROM LOCAL GROWERS OR BY OUR OWN FARM, FEAST FARMS LOCATED IN AURORA, ILLINOIS…” Commenting to NBC News, the owner says his business has seen a 50% increase since hanging the sign.

Following the hanging of the Jesus and Trump signs, the restaurant started receiving harassing messages online. Below is a screenshot of some of the messages received.

Shannon Adcock of Awake Illinois, a parental rights activist group, covered the story in an X post. In a social media post, the owner discusses his family business and Christian values. He reveals that he received over 300 bullying and threatening messages, including being reported to the health department and ten threats to sue.

Support Moveable Feast in Wheaton, IL. They are being targeted for practicing their 1st amendment right to free speech. Spread the word and tell them you heard from Awake Illinois! pic.twitter.com/xM9FOoV7ic — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) November 7, 2024

The obvious danger of the mainstream media and Democrat politicians doubling down on their intolerance, is a further division of the country. Leading up to the election former President Barack Obama got on the stump to repeat the fine people on both sides hoax. Assuredly, that same rhetoric will trickle down to everyday citizens.

The election was a referendum on the Democrat party. It has yet to be seen whether the establishment elites in the media and Washington D.C. will accept this reality.