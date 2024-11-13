Idaho Teacher Who Allegedly Wished ‘Uwanted Pregnancy’ on Trump Supporter Now Under Investigation

As leftists continue to come unglued after President Donald Trump’s decisive victory on Election Day, there are an increasing number of teachers and educators who fantasize about the bad things they hope to happen to his supporters.

A high school teacher is now under investigation by Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 for allegedly wishing an “unwanted pregnancy” on a Trump supporter and hurling additional insults while interacting on social media.

According to screenshots shared by Libs of TikTok, the teacher said, “I hope your mistress or daughter have an unwanted pregnancy, wait, I looked at your picture, you don’t have a mistress…and probably never got anyone to have a daughter with you unless it was by force.”

She continued, “Seriously… cover your profile picture. You are pathetic looking and are opening yourself to ridicule. Everyone will know you can’t get a woman and don’t have children unless you forced yourself on some poor woman.”

Meet Lori Lombard, a teacher at Century High School in Idaho, who reportedly made posts wishing unwanted pregnancies on those who are voting differently than her. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/l2RnOxA8Pk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 8, 2024

The school district released a statement following the controversy.

“PCSD 25 is aware of concerns regarding a recent social media interaction involving one of our teachers. These concerns have been forwarded to the district and school administration for review. We take them very seriously.”

“The district expects respectful dialogue and will address concerns constructively. Ensuring everyone’s safety and well-being is our top priority. Any threats or harassment will be referred to the proper authorities.”

UPDATE: the district put out a statement that they are aware of this teacher’s posts and are “reviewing” this matter. https://t.co/I45eovVuhZ pic.twitter.com/erO4Rn2fsU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

Karlie Cordell, one of the people who was allegedly being attacked by the teacher, shared the screenshots and a video of the ordeal with Fox News Digital.

Cordell told Fox: