HUGE NEWS! Ron Paul is Interested in Working With Elon Musk to Cut Government Waste in a Second Trump Administration

By now, you know that Donald Trump wants to put Elon Musk in charge of a task force that will look for ways to cut wasteful government spending.

That story took a huge turn today. Elon Musk expressed interest in working with former congressman and presidential candidate, Dr. Ron Paul.

Paul, a libertarian style Republican, is widely known for being a vocal advocate for smaller government. This would be a game changer.

The Post Millennial reports:

Ron Paul would join Elon Musk to cut government waste in potential 2nd Trump term Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) who ran twice for the Republican presidential nomination and once as a Libertarian said Thursday that he applauds Elon Musk’s likely involvement in a potential administration of President Donald Trump as a government efficiency commissioner and would freely offer his advice. Paul said in an interview with podcaster David Gornoski that he would welcome any opportunity to advise Musk on economic policy. When asked if he would consider advising Musk on wasteful spending, Paul said, “Well I would … Everybody would know what I believe and there’d be no secrets, but I wouldn’t want an official position, you know, because I’ve sort of steered away from getting too involved in the politics of it all right now.” Paul said he views his role now as one of educating the public about the dangers of unhindered government growth.

It all came from this interaction on Twitter/X:

I'd be happy to talk with you about it, Elon. https://t.co/tjG6O5CpIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) November 1, 2024

Watch Ron Paul comment on this below:

Ron Paul says he would consider advising Elon Musk for his potential role in leading a government efficiency commission for the Trump admin: pic.twitter.com/WXy5inzzUp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 31, 2024

Can you imagine the sort of cuts Ron Paul would recommend here? Entire government departments would probably be dissolved.