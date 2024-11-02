HUGE NEWS! Ron Paul is Interested in Working With Elon Musk to Cut Government Waste in a Second Trump Administration

By now, you know that Donald Trump wants to put Elon Musk in charge of a task force that will look for ways to cut wasteful government spending.

That story took a huge turn today. Elon Musk expressed interest in working with former congressman and presidential candidate, Dr. Ron Paul.

Paul, a libertarian style Republican, is widely known for being a vocal advocate for smaller government. This would be a game changer.

The Post Millennial reports:

Ron Paul would join Elon Musk to cut government waste in potential 2nd Trump term

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) who ran twice for the Republican presidential nomination and once as a Libertarian said Thursday that he applauds Elon Musk’s likely involvement in a potential administration of President Donald Trump as a government efficiency commissioner and would freely offer his advice. Paul said in an interview with podcaster David Gornoski that he would welcome any opportunity to advise Musk on economic policy.

When asked if he would consider advising Musk on wasteful spending, Paul said, “Well I would … Everybody would know what I believe and there’d be no secrets, but I wouldn’t want an official position, you know, because I’ve sort of steered away from getting too involved in the politics of it all right now.” Paul said he views his role now as one of educating the public about the dangers of unhindered government growth.

It all came from this interaction on Twitter/X:

Watch Ron Paul comment on this below:

Can you imagine the sort of cuts Ron Paul would recommend here? Entire government departments would probably be dissolved.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

