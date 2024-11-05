Hindu Priests and Christian Children in India Gather to Pray for Trump’s Return to Office

Hindu priests and Christian children in India have gathered to offer prayers for former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for his victory in the upcoming election.

Led by Hindu priest Swami Vedmurtinand Saraswati, the prayer ceremony was held with hopes that Trump’s leadership could restore peace and stability worldwide.

“Donald Trump is the only leader who can bring world peace,” said Hindu priest Swami Vedmurstinand Saraswati who performed the ceremony, according to Reuters.

The priest, who previously offered prayers for Trump after a recent assassination attempt, highlighted the Hindu community’s support for Trump as a leader who has consistently vowed to protect the interests of Indians and Hindus globally, particularly those living in the U.S.

Last month, children in India joined together to pray for Trump’s re-election, framing the U.S. election as a pivotal moment with consequences that reach far beyond America’s borders.

The children’s prayers emphasized the desire for a “peaceful election” and called on divine intervention to ensure Trump’s victory, invoking blessings for his protection and guidance.

